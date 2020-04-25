Mila Kunis was invited to dinner at her house

Kev Adams made his debut in Hollywood, there are a little over a year. In the film The Spy who me has droppedthe young actor has shared scenes with one that no longer has to be proven in addition to-Atlantic, Mila Kunis. If during their meeting, the actress who shares his life with Ashton Kutcher knew nothing of the young Frenchman, she has since caught up. Guest 50 min Inside, Kev Adams was told that she had a slight moment of discomfort at the start. But that was before the actress realizes just how much he was known. Crossing a group of young scouts, Kev Adams has been assailed for a photo. “We spent a couple of days to have a good laugh after. When I returned to Los Angeles six months after, she invited me to eat at home“, he revealed, obviously pleased with this turn of events.

A turnaround all the more unexpected that in August 2018, a few days before the release of the film, Mila Kunis, admitted to our confreres 20 Minutes do not know the young comedian, and actor French. “Kev Adams, who is it? I’m ashamed but I didn’t even know who he was. And the funny thing is that Kev hasn’t dared to tell me that he was a star in the French-speaking countries. I am zero for this kind of things because I do tells me never before turn” said the actress to the daily. Before you proceed : “Thankfully a friend took me to the side to speak to me about Kev and to tell me that it was attracting the crowds since its beginnings in France, because I would have been able to turn all of my scenes with him without knowing nothing”.

The two artists appear to have fixed this little odd. Mila Kunis has praised his playing partner in the same interview. According to it, Kev has “the future“to Hollywood. It is good, it is one of the dreams of the stand-up comedian !