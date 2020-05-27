Mila Kunis would be pregnant with her first child with Ashton Kutcher

After Scarlett Johansson, it is another young american actress glamour that awaits her first child : Mila Kunis. The dad is none other than the actor Ashton Kutcher, with which it maintains a relationship since April 2012. The two young people, aged respectively 30 years for it and 36 for him, and are known at the end of the 90s on the set of the series That 70’s show. Friends for many years, they have each known love stories personal, including the ultra-hyped of Ashton Kutcher with Demi Moore, before taking the plunge together.

Everything has accelerated this month, because it was learned that a twenty days the two actors were engaged. The rumors of the pregnancy of Mila Kunis began to circulate. It would be even pregnant with twins ! Information refuted by E!Newswhich stated that the actress waits for a single child. The couple, who has attended this weekend at a meeting of NBA and lent good with the gamekiss cam“, has not yet formalized the new.

Prior to the arrival of this first child, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will be found to work on the set of My Uncle Charlie. The actress will appear in the sitcom of her fiancé, the time of a guest who will be reminded no doubt of the memorabilia of That 70’s show.