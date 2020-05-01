Miley Cyrus absent from the Grammy Awards 2020: the reason revealed !

Miley Cyrus was absent from the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. She was silent on the musical evening because she was not named.

But where is Miley Cyrus ? Worried, the fans questioned the absence of the star at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ! The mystery is finally solved. MCE TV says it all !

The Grammy Awards are an opportunity for celebrities to make sensation. As for the Oscars, the stars of the music world have had the opportunity to pull out their most beautiful outfits to participate in the evening of the year. Dresses with sequins, diamonds and other three-piece suits were then able to follow one another on the red carpet of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Yet, a major figure of the music was missing. Miley Cyrus has made the impasse on the ceremony !

In effect, the singer had been named for any price ! A crime that it has, it seems, was hard to bear. In fact, she preferred not to show at all ! Despite the year of madness that Miley Cyrus has been able to move, his talent does not seem to have moved the academy. And his album, She Is Coming, released last June, was not included on the list of possible trophies.

The Grammy Awards, a disappointment for Miley Cyrus !

For Miley Cyrus, the Grammys have always been a source of disappointment. In fact, the young woman was able to walk the red carpet many times, but has not received a single reward. In 2014 she received the award for best pop album for Bangerz. Since, the evening as expected was never brought honour to the talent of the singer. However, this had been always present to make it to the event.

Moreover, Miley Cyrus flattered photographers of joy thanks to its beautiful outfits. In black dress slim fit, this yellow sequined or even in suit pants. The star strutted always in beautiful clothes to the delight of his fans. Unfortunately, it has not done what privilege this year… maybe next year ?

