Miley Cyrus admits she “failed sobriety” during the pandemic

The singer said that to be completely honest “during the pandemic I fell and I felt really bad” …

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is now two weeks sober after ‘falling’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old Wrecking Ball singer has spoken out about her relationship to sobriety during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Miley told Zane Lowe how she had struggled in the confinement.

According to People, Miley said, “Well I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic I fell down and felt really bad … and I would never sit here and say: fucking sober.”

“I didn’t, I fell down and realized that now I’m sober again, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that moment.”

The Midnight Sky singer then explained how she managed to stop consuming more alcohol.

Miley explained, “I don’t have a drinking problem.”

“I have a problem with the decisions I make once I pass that level.”

She added: “I am very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or to get in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to do it anymore. , I do not.”

Miley also talked about why her 27 years on Earth were important to her, considering it was the age at which artists like Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse died.

“What really made me want to be sober was because we lost a lot of icons at 27,” she noted.