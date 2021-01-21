Miley Cyrus admits she likes women more than men

“Everyone knows that breasts are more beautiful and majestic than a couple of balls.”

Miley Cyrus says in an interview that for her “women are more attractive and are better”, revelations that have always been very controversial around her.

The singer told Sirius XM radio station: “Women are more attractive and hotter, we all know that. Everyone could agree that they are great for making sculptures. I really mean this, it’s what I really feel. And I feel very good saying it because if you think about it, I think everyone knows that breasts are more beautiful and majestic than a couple of balls.

After her divorce from Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley had a relationship with influencer Kaitlynn Carter, and that’s when she said she considered herself pansexual. She recently ended her relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The interpreter added: “When I am with a girl, I like that she is strong, dominant, that she is equal or more successful than me. In my relationships with men, I am the one who occupies that most dominant space ”.