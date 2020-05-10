Miley Cyrus admits that she is privileged and the Canvas applauds his rare franchise

People and royalty

The star of 23 years has spoken of his confinement in the Wall Street Journal.

A franchise beneficial. Since the beginning of the confinement, there are many stars who have been taclées because of their hypocrisy, their good feelings dripping, or of their disconnection with the reality of the plebs. At the beginning of April, the hashtag, sweet-smelling revolutionary #Guillotine2020 had even emerged, crystallizing a ras-le-bol for sure. Miley Cyrus, it has the merit of being lucid.

“I have no idea of what it is to live this pandemic “

” My case is so rare that it seems almost wrong to talk about it“, confessed the singer of 27 years in the columns of the Wall Street Journal. ” What I was going through, this is not the Covid-19. My life has been on pause, but in reality I have no idea of what it is to live this pandemic. I live in the comfort of my own home, I am able to put food on my table and financially, I am stable. This is not the same story for a lot of people“, she conceded in remarks translated by BFM TV while the United States are now more than 33 million people were unemployed.

The star, the output of which media has been hailed on social networks, is confined to Los Angeles with his boyfriend Cody Simpson.

