Miley Cyrus (already) recasée : who is Cody Simpson, her new boyfriend ?

The summer has been killer for the love story of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. After less than eight months of marriagethe couple announced his separation on 10 August, and the australian actor was not slow to ask the divorce. The singer, who claims proudly pansexuelle, was, she quickly comforted in the arms of the beautiful Kaitlynn Carter. Unfortunately, their relationship will not last and the two young women have put an end to their romance in mid-September. But, less than a month after this new break, Miley Cyrus has already found happiness in the arms of a handsome young man.

A few days ago, Miley Cyrus was caught ofkissing Cody Simpsonsinger and australian of 22 years. And what seemed then to be a simple flirtation has become today’s serious. Hospitalized Tuesday for a bad throat, the singer has formalized their relationship in its stories Instagram in writing “My boyfriend comes to see me in the hospital”. This is the first time that Miley Cyrus made reference to Cody Simpson as her “boyfriend”. Since then, the two lovebirds are not hiding and display their affection on social networks.

If the current is passed as well and as fast between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, it is perhaps because these are not two strangers. The singer and the musician have been friends for years. They meet in 2014, and hang up quickly. But things remain platonic between them. At the time, Cody Simpson is in a relationship with Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus with Patrick Schwarzenegger. Point of romance so the two young people instead become best friends.

But from best friend to boyfriend, there is apparently only one step… Their recent history is not, however, their first attempt at love according to ANDa source relying on the us site : “They have already had an adventure”. In fact, Cody Simpson cracks a long time ago for Miley Cyrus. In 2012, when he was only 15 years old, the singer australian confesses in an interview to have the hots for the star. It reveals even know all the lyrics to his songs. And this coup de coeur today would be reciprocal. Miley Cyrus live “her fantasy by going out with the singer australian of 22 years” says another source OK Australia. “They have always been attracted to each other but have never really been able to give themselves a chance because they were both taken.”

Finally single at the same time, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have finally cracked one to the other. And this time, things seem to be serious. But not too serious either : “They all want the two just to have a good time. They are very open and honest with each other about it.” entrust the source AND. The singer and the musician have as well decided not to be exclusive. A romance of modern times.

