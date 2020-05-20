Miley Cyrus, always more love in the arms of his new girlfriend

On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus was spotted by the paparazzi during an evening in the company of his new girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

It is a young couple that is inseparable. Since she announced her break up with Liam Hemsworth on the 11th of August last, after eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus now spends all his free time with his new girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. After having temporarily left Los Angeles, the singer of 26 years and the starlet of the reality-tv 31-year-old is currently on a trip to New York on the occasion of the Fashion Week, where they were assisted Monday at the fashion show Tom Ford.

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, it is in the famous neighborhood of Soho that the two young women were photographed in the course of the evening. Hand in hand, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are first rendered in head-to-head at The restaurant la Esquina before going to take a drink at the bar of the four-star hotel ACME with some friends. Very groomed, they were perfectly matched in their outfits : Miley had opted for a crop top, a pair of trousers and a black coat, while Kaitlynn was dressed in a leather skirt and a blazer resting on the shoulders.

They have already moved in together

According to “People“, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have already moved in together in Los Angeles and are “very happy”. “Miley is going very well. It goes ahead. She seems to have no regrets. She loves to be with Kaitlynn,” said an indiscreet on 2 September. For his part, Liam Hemsworth shows himself discreet, but has just as much turned the page. The australian actor, 29-year-old has officially filed for divorce to the american star and the procedure was launched three weeks ago. According to TMZ, the separation should be quickly finalized, the former couple had signed a marriage contract.

Has to read also : Liam Hemsworth asked for divorce to Miley Cyrus : “It is finished”