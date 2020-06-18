Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are opting for a total black look !

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are in a relationship for many months. The two stars posing in a look all black !

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been dating for several months. The singer appeared in a total black look with his lover.

A year ago, Miley Cyrus has put an end to his history with Liam Hemsworth. The two stars came together for more than ten years and he had just married. However, the singer has drawn a line in your marriage.

It has been a couple of months that Miley is officially divorced and the star quickly turned the page. In effect, she is in a relationship with Cody Simpson and everything seems to be going on between them. Do not hesitate to appear sexy together.

The two stars have passed the containment together and became inseparable. Therefore, it is not uncommon to see posing together, and ignite the canvas. In any case, Miley looks happy in his new relationship and takes its history very seriously.

Also, on Tuesday, June 16, Miley Cyrus and her darling made a small trip to Los Angeles. The two stars have not hesitated to grant their costumes !

Miley Cyrus gives her outfit with that of his beloved !

According to the Daily Mail, Miley and Cody were in Calabasas to grab a coffee. The two stars were dressed in black and they have not forgotten to wear a mask of the same color.

As well, the singer was in shorts and tank top form-fitting and held highlighting its beautiful forms. And then, she’s wearing a ball cap color black with the writing ” Dad “.

Then, Cody Simpson wore a black oversize t-shirt with the writing ” Anti-Drilling Surf Club “. The singer is always very committed to the planet. So, he wanted to protest in their own way, against drilling near the coast.

As Miley Cyrus Cody also wore a black mask and in its place were the classes in their outfits. The couple seems to always be in phase and fight together for several days against racism and police violence in the united States.

