Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, at the supermarket hidden

Thursday, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reappeared in Los Angeles to do some shopping.

In California, as well as more generally in the United States (despite some protests…), the containment to stop the spread of the coronavirus is, as in France : compulsory and extended. The stars are less numerous in the streets of Los Angeles, and reappear sometimes when they go out to purchase necessities.

This was the case yesterday of Miley Cyrus and her companion Cody Simpson. Thursday 23 April 2020, the star of 27 years, and the singer and the australian 23-year-old appeared hidden in the area of Calabasas for a little shopping. After a visit to a café, the couple has been seen at the exit of a supermarket, pushing a cart loaded. The interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” had the hair tied in a bun and wearing a pants camouflage, while her boyfriend sported his new crane razed to the ground.

In recent weeks, the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth is busy animating (like many others) having its own emission containment, “Bright Minded”. She has interviewed the senator and ex-candidate to the american presidency, Elizabeth Warren.

