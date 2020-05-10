Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have they broken? – Actu Miley Cyrus

What happens between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson? This couple has created general surprise. A few weeks ago, the two singers have fully displayed their love in the eyes of all. The publications and declarations of love invade the Canvas, and the ex of Liam Hemsworth seems to have turned the page permanently.

While the young woman is made to operate the vocal cords, the Australian was indeed at his side during his recovery. To comfort her, he brought her bouquets of flower and it has even composed a song to cheer him up. However, a crazy rumor of separation short about them.

In a first time, this is only another blogger american, Perez Hilton, who puts this hypothesis on the table. On his website, he explains why he thinks that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, it’s already ancient history. First clue, it’s been weeks that the lovebirds are not shown together on the social networks.