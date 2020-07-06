Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: his TikTok crack of the web – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simson are inseparable. In a relationship of several months, the two celebrities seem open. The test with this new video, which has been fun to the Canvas. In the account of the TikTok singer, the latter has shared a dance conducted in the company of her boyfriend.

Miley Cyrus in the foreground executes to perfection the choreography millimétrée. Behind her, Cody Simpson, who keeps the rhythm. Everything in a cover of Bob Sinclar’s “Rock This Party (Dance everybody Now)”. In less than 24 hours, the video has been viewed over 3.5 million times on the platform.