Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson lovers: check out the adorable confidences of the singer – Actu Miley Cyrus

Everything seems to be going well between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. If some rumors pointed to a possible rupture between them, it seems that the lovebirds are still very much in love. And the recent revelations of the singer should confirm the agreement of the couple.

On the occasion of an interview with the newspaper “The Sydney Morning Herald”, Cody Simpson spoke of his relationship with the interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter”. And the least we can say is that the young man is filled: “To be with Miley is a wonderful thinghas he entrusted to you. It is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent, and encourages me to be my own person. We are both creative people who support each other in our work.”

Her romance lived with the ex-girlfriend of Liam Hemsworth is also a source of inspiration for Cody Simpson: “There’s romance in my writing, and it could be about, he continued. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out of my work.”