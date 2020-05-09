Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: they file a trademark set – Actu Miley Cyrus

The challenge is on. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are launching in the world of commerce. Apparently their relationship, a fairly recent one, evolving day by day. After several rumors of break between them, it would seem that everything goes for the best between the lovers. The proof, they have decided to pass a course.

According to TMZ, the artists have created their own brand “Bandit and the brigitte Bardot”. A name that has already been filed by both investors. For the moment, when we search for this name, several things appear. In a first time, an account Instagram, where no photo is still posted. Then, the indices are more difficult to find.