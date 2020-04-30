Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are they friends?

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are two of the stars who have a lot in common. They are the same age, have become famous in the teen years and are today two of the greatest musical artists of today.

This makes many fans curious to know if Cyrus and Lovato are friends or not. After all, it is quite common for people in the same industry are rivals. Read below to discover what looks like the relationship of Cyrus and Lovato.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato met while they were working on the Disney Channel

Cyrus and Lovato met because they both started to work on the Disney Channel at the same time. Cyrus became popular in 2006 as the main character of the show Hannah Montana.

The fame of Lovato came a few years later when she starred in the film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. Later, Lovato has also had her own tv show: Sonny With a Chance.

Cyrus and Lovato have both been removed from the network’s kid-friendly in early 2010 after the end of their respective series. They have started to show alongside more mature themselves, and their music has become more popular at the radio general public also.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have had a friendship difficult

Although Cyrus and Lovato have had careers similar, the two ladies were not always there to support each other. At the time when they were on Disney Channel, there were often rumors that they were arguing.

In 2008, Lovato and Selena Gomez have started to post YouTube videos for the fans. Then, Cyrus and her friend Mandy Jiroux made a video mocking Lovato and Gomez. Later, Cyrus has defended her video by saying that she and Jiroux “enjoyed themselves” and “were silly”.

Over the years, Cyrus and Lovato seemed to support each other. But, sometimes, things also seemed to be strained between them.

In 2012, Lovato said she and Cyrus had a small friendship, love-hate, which involved a lot of fighting and make-up. Two years later, she was simply referred to as “knowledge” and stated that she “had nothing more in common” with Cyrus.

However, a few years ago, Cyrus and Lovato began to get closer and have even smiled together at the March for our lives in 2018.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have revealed they are now close to one another

Recently, things seem to be going well for the friendship of Cyrus and Lovato. The two stars have made an Instagram Live set and have shared with the fans that they are close to our days.

During the session, broadcast live, Cyrus explained how she had struggled with the shame-body, several years ago, after his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013. Cyrus shared that after having received many comments about how she was too pale and thin, she has stopped wearing a swimsuit for two years.

In response, Lovato said: “I’m so sad that you have lived through this, and I had no idea. I wish I could be there, but I didn’t know, and I have the impression that we have gone through periods where we are more close then the remote is good, it is what the friends. I’d just like to be able to be there for you. “

Cyrus also shared that she was happy that they are reconnected, saying: “life moves forward so quickly that it is generally difficult for us to slow down and appreciate the people in our lives, and you have been this person for me for so many years and we have been friends for so long. “

During this time, Lovato has revealed in her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she and Cyrus had a special relationship.

“She’s great, and I love her to death and I will love him always,” said Lovato. “But I think that it is somehow the only one of that era with whom I still in contact with.”