Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato will open up on their friendship – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus addresses his tour with Demi Lovato

In the Face of this statement, Miley Cyrus has also responded to her dear friend facing the camera: “You’ve always been that person that I can depend on, we are friends since so long. We are always there for one another, and we don’t need to talk every day to know […] And even if it has already been different, it is still there to see in the studio, to talk. We really connected and we talk a lot.”

Following this discussion closely, fans will comment on at the same time the words of two young women. Many are pleased to see that between Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, all is well. Others hope that the two artists will be in the new album of Miley, for a possible duet…