Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are united by the ties of the heart – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton inseparable

Dolly Parton has been present at each step in the life of Miley Cyrus. The godmother and her goddaughter, for example, have shared the screen several times. In the tv series “Hannah Montana” in which Miley Cyrus got the lead role, Dolly Parton has made a few appearances in the role of “Aunt Dolly”.

And in the course of her career, Miley Cyrus has never forgotten his roots, and especially the members of his clan. In February 2019, for example, she paid homage to her godmother during the event “MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala” held in Los Angeles. This is alongside Dolly Parton as Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet, more smiling than ever, and thrilled to be at the side of the singer for this special event, dedicated to this living legend with millions of albums sold.

Dolly Parton does not hesitate to take the defence of Miley Cyrus. At the announcement of his divorce with Liam Hemsworth, the singer, 27-year-old has been severely criticized – especially as she has been spotted in the arms of Kaitlynn Carter. “Miley Cyrus is smart, she knows what she’s doing, explained Dolly Parton in the columns of the People. I know that some think not, and this may be the case from time to time, but I know that it is a good person”.