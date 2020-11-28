MILEY CYRUS AND DUA LIPA MET THANKS TO KATY PERRY AND HER BURGER OUTFIT

Galeotto was the burger dress Katy Perry wore at the Met Gala 2019!

After giving us the epic collaboration on ” Prisoner “, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa told how they first met and it was thanks to Katy Perry during the fashion event.

” We met when Dua had very large hair at the Met Ball – Miley began in a joint interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest st, recalling her colleague’s hair look – We took a nap on Katy Perry’s burger, it was that big. Everyone was partying, having fun, and Dua and I leaned our heads on Katy Perry’s burger. ”

There is also a photo of that moment:

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa reveal to @RyanSeacrest they first met at the Met Gala “taking a nap” on Katy Perry’s hamburger outfit. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/h3C4N0M8Di — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2020

For her part, Dua Lipa explained that she was already a fan of Miley Cyrus, but that meeting her closed the circle: ” I always thought that Miley has a clear idea of ​​what artist she is, what music she wants to make. She is a visionary. and each of his projects covered an entire era, which I think is very cool and I’ve always liked a lot. ”

” When I met Miley and saw that her personality matched perfectly, her way of being, outgoing, bubbly, charismatic … That’s when the chemistry started, from that night at the Met Gala .”

” Then Miley came to Kosovo and performed at our Sunny Hill festival, and she made the dreams of so many people come true. It was great to work together, ” added the 25-year-old, referring to the festival she organizes in her home country. family. Miley Cyrus had sung there in August 2019.

This year they turned their friendship into featuring “Prisoner”, which is part of 28-year-old’s new album “Plastic Hearts”. But that’s not their only collaboration.

” Prisoner is not the first song we’ve put together – said Miley – We have a couple more songs but we wanted to come up with something right, something that really represented us individually and I think we succeeded .”