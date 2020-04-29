Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana: back on the global phenomenon – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the top, with the song of “Hannah Montana The Movie”
A year after his concert on the big screen, Miley Cyrus embarks on another challenge with “Hannah Montana The Movie”. This time, the pop star returns to her hometown. There, she finds her family and learns again the simple things and find the real Miley Stewart. Torn between his life of stage and his life more calm, the singer is reluctant to reveal his secret to the whole world.
The lyrics of the song “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
I can almost see it
That dream I’m dreaming goal
There’s a voice inside my head saying,
You’ll never reach it,
Every step I’m taking,
Every move I make feels
Lost with no direction
My faith is shaken but I
Got to keep trying
Got to keep my head held high
There’s always going to be another mountain
I’m always going to want to make it move
Always going to be an uphill battle,
Sometimes I’m gonna to have to lose,
Ain’t about how fast I get there,
Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side
It’s the climb
The struggles I’m facing,
The chances I’m taking
Sometimes might knock me down purpose
No I’m not breaking
I may not know it
But these are the moments that
I’m going to remember most yeah
Just got to keep going
And I,
I got to be strong
Just keep pushing on, cause
There’s always going to be another mountain
I’m always going to want to make it move
Always going to be an uphill battle,
Sometimes I’m gonna to have to lose,
Ain’t about how fast I get there,
Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side
It’s the climb (yeah)
There’s always going to be another mountain
I’m always going to want to make it move
Always going to be an uphill battle,
Sometimes you going to have to lose,
Ain’t about how fast I get there,
Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side
It’s the climb (yeah yeah ea ea)
Keep on moving
Keep climbing
Keep the faith baby
It’s all about
It’s all about
The climb
Keep the faith
Keep your faith