Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana: back on the global phenomenon – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the top, with the song of “Hannah Montana The Movie”

A year after his concert on the big screen, Miley Cyrus embarks on another challenge with “Hannah Montana The Movie”. This time, the pop star returns to her hometown. There, she finds her family and learns again the simple things and find the real Miley Stewart. Torn between his life of stage and his life more calm, the singer is reluctant to reveal his secret to the whole world.

The lyrics of the song “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

I can almost see it

That dream I’m dreaming goal

There’s a voice inside my head saying,

You’ll never reach it,

Every step I’m taking,

Every move I make feels

Lost with no direction

My faith is shaken but I

Got to keep trying

Got to keep my head held high

There’s always going to be another mountain

I’m always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes I’m gonna to have to lose,

Ain’t about how fast I get there,

Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side

It’s the climb

The struggles I’m facing,

The chances I’m taking

Sometimes might knock me down purpose

No I’m not breaking

I may not know it

But these are the moments that

I’m going to remember most yeah

Just got to keep going

And I,

I got to be strong

Just keep pushing on, cause

There’s always going to be another mountain

I’m always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes I’m gonna to have to lose,

Ain’t about how fast I get there,

Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side

It’s the climb (yeah)

There’s always going to be another mountain

I’m always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes you going to have to lose,

Ain’t about how fast I get there,

Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side

It’s the climb (yeah yeah ea ea)

Keep on moving

Keep climbing

Keep the faith baby

It’s all about

It’s all about

The climb

Keep the faith

Keep your faith