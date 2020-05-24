Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced: a look back on a history of turbulent love – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: their encounter in the shooting

It is about the shooting of the film “The Last Song” Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met in 2009. In the film, the two actors play the role of a couple. And in reality, a romance blossoms between the two artists. Miley and Liam have respectively 17 and 20 years old. The singer is then in the process of getting rid of the industry Disney and his image attached to the character that she played in the series “Hannah Montana”, while the young australian began his career as an actor.

The two lovebirds begin a serious relationship. They split up briefly in August 2010, in order to better meet two weeks after. This is the beginning of a romantic relationship in the teeth of a saw.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: a love story complicated

While on the surface their relationship is a dream: the beautiful singer and actress with the sports australian actor, their love affair is the fact many twists and turns, punctuated by ruptures and reconciliations.

The two artists will come together in 2009 but split several times during the year 2010. In march 2011, the two lovebirds get back together and begin a more serious relationship. In June 2012, Miley and Liam announce their engagement. But in September of the following year, the two lovebirds announced their separation. A few years later, Liam Hemsworth will explain this decision in the columns of the magazine GQ: “Of course it was hard. But at this time, we were going in different directions, and it was necessary to separate. We were both very young and it was a good decision to take. We both need this.”

Three years later, the two stars get back together. Miley Cyrus will announce in the stride on the set of Ellen DeGeneres their engagement. In an interview with Billboard in 2017, the singer of 25 years, at the time, recalls their break-up: “I had so much need of change. Change with someone that is not changing is much too difficult. Suddenly you say: “I do not recognize this person.” We need to fall back in love with each other.” From there, the two artists seem more in love than ever…

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: a wedding intimate

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth jump finally the not of the marriage. If several indices suggest that their union was imminent, it was with surprise that people have discovered the pictures from the wedding, celebrated in the family home of Miley Cyrus, Tennessee. And in the greatest intimacy. Only the family and close friends of the two lovebirds were present.

Celebrated on the 26th of December 2018, the singer of 26 years, has posted a series of black and white shots on her account Instagram with the comment: “10 years later…”. “This is probably our millionth kiss”highlights the 26 year old woman in the first picture where we see her kissing and hugging her husband.

Photos are now deleted from the account of Miley Cyrus, now separated from her husband. Liam Hemsworth has, meanwhile, left a photograph of their union on his profile.