Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have entered into an agreement for their divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are moving forward. According to information reported on December 24, 2019 by the website TMZthe singer of 27 years and the actor of 29 years have found an agreement for their divorce. Separated last August after eight months of marriage, the couple wasn’t long before negotiating the details of the procedure. The divorce should be officially delivered in march 2020.

According to our confreres, the two stars had no reason to let it hang out a procedure as effective as this one. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have definitely not had children and they had also signed a marriage contract before you join in December 2018 in Tennessee, which has facilitated the separation of property. They had also agreed on the fact that the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” would recapture all of the animals on which they worked together in the past.

“I don’t fit into the stereotypical bride”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the film “The last song”. Briefly engaged in 2012, they had separated the following year before reconciling at the end of 2015. A few weeks before his break-up with actor australian, who now attends the singer Cody Simpson had confided to the american edition of the magazine “IT” to affirm that she was not in a “traditional marriage”. “I think it is very confusing in the eyes of the people that I am married. (…) I do not fit certainly not in the role of the stereotypical wife. I don’t even like this word”, she had launched. Six months later, things have changed in this direction…

