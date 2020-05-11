Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split eight months after their marriage

Their marriage lasted eight months. The famous american singer Miley Cyrus and australian actor Liam Hemsworth have ended their relationship, has reported to People magazineciting a representative of the singer.

“Liam and Miley have decided to separate “, said the representative of Miley Cyrus, 26 years old, in a press release quoted by People on Saturday night. “They remain dedicated parents to all their animals, while taking the field so affectionate,” says the representative of the young star.

Child star thanks to ” Hannah Montana “

The rumors of separation between the two lovers, who have been in a relationship sawtooth since 2009 before getting married in the privacy in December 2018, have begun to circulate on Saturday, when Miley Cyrus posted on Instagram a photo of her without her alliance. According to People, Miley Cyrus, who has declared 2015 pansexuelle, took this photo during a holiday in northern Italy with a friend.

The young woman became a child star in the series of Disney’s ” Hannah Montana “, before you create the feeling later revealing a personality of a pop singer particularly eccentric and daring, highlighting her liberated sexuality and displaying her feminism.