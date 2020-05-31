Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth : the reasons of their break-up

The news was announced Sunday, August 11, via a press release : Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to end their relationship after eight months of marriage. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate for the time being. In constant evolution, as partners and as individuals, they decided that it was what was best, while focusing on themselves and on their careers “, taught it. Following this announcement, the actor, 29-year-old had chosen to entrust to its subscribers Instagram. He wrote tenderly : “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have just to separate us and I do wish him health and happiness.” A separation that seemed so natural and thoughtful.

Drugs, adultery… The reasons of their break-up

However, since the announcement of their breakup, rumors continued to swell regarding a possible budding romance between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. In fact, the two young women would have been seen very close and would have even kissed each other in front of the photographers a few days ago. Would this be the reason for the breakup between the singer of 26 years old and Liam Hemsworth ? To try to understand, the tabloid american “TMZ “ has collected the testimonies of some relatives of the couple, this Wednesday, August 14. According to the relatives of Miley Cyrus, ” she would have tried to save their marriage at all costs. This would do it from, is that Liam drank a lot of alcohol and took some drugs. She didn’t want to be a part of it “. A discourse which certainly does not seem to correspond with that of those close to Liam Hemsworth. A source explains : “The accusations of drug use and alcohol have been created to hide what really destroyed their marriage : the infidelity of Miley “. Another renchérie : “It is another attempt by Miley to divert attention from his recent infidelity and his public behaviour offensive “. Difficult, therefore, to disentangle the true from the false.

According to the information of the ” Sun “, the causes of their break-up would come from the fact that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth do not share the same vision of life. “Liam wants to settle down and start a conventional family with children but this wasn’t what Miley wanted to for the moment.” Can we believe in a definitive break this time ? Nothing is less sure.