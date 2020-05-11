Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie and Zoe Kravitz will pay tribute to their moms

The singer Miley Cyrus, surrounded by her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus — Zuma / Panoramic / Starface



This Sunday, may 10, the Americans were celebrating their moms, and for the stars, this was obviously the occasion to pay tribute to those who have allowed them access to the celebrity. Miley Cyrus has, for example, wanted to send a message to the attention of her mother Tish, who is at his side since his debut.

“Mummy’s girl for life!! @tishcyrus, mom to the most attentive of all time ! Thou hast always said that I’d finish, so I managed ! So grateful to have you in my life ! I love you, ” posted the singer on Instagram in reference to his tube Mother’s Daughter.

Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, has posted a simple close-up photo of her mother Lisa Bonet, with a short message.

“Mom. Everything to me “, she wrote.

As for Kim Kardashian, she posted a photo in a bikini of her mom Kris Jenner, recalling how she was, according to her, the best mother possible.

The love of a mother

Mother’s day was also for Angelina Jolie the opportunity to come back with emotion on the impact that has had in his life his mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.

“I lost my mother in the thirties. When I think back to this moment, I can see how much everything has changed for me after his death. This was not a sudden but a lot of things have moved to the inside. Lose the love and the gentle caress of his mother, it was like losing a hedge of protection, ” she wrote in an editorial upsetting the New York Times.

Marcheline Bertrand died of ovarian cancer at the age of 56 years.