Miley Cyrus calls Demi Lovato for a program very special – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, a friendship that lasts

Miley Cyrus continues her video message, explaining what will be the topics addressed in this special edition: “We will speak of how she has become strong, optimistic, exercises that she does to be also brilliant. I am so excited for tomorrow!!!”. Since the beginning of their careers, the two young women have always remained close.

Each other, they support one another in their artistic projects, such as in the more difficult times that they have gone through. This appearance in the issuance of Miley Cyrus proves that Demi Lovato is better. Recently, the singer also unveiled her latest single, “I Love Me”. After his performance noted for the Grammy Awards, the young woman is determined to go forward.