Miley Cyrus celebrates her 27th birthday with a tender message from Cody Simpson

On Saturday Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday with her family, including her new boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus continues to have a good time, and in good company of course. Saturday 23 November 2019, the american singer was celebrating his 27th birthday. On this occasion, she went to a restaurant in Nashville with a group of friends. Her new boyfriend, the singer australian Cody Simpson (age 22), was also of the party.

A photo posted by a fan on Twitter, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are seen at the table, taking the pose to the side of their loved ones for a group photo. Balloons in black and white and decorated the places.

Miley is celebrating her birthday in a restaurant in Nashville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2O2DWm7WBG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 23, 2019

Crazy for his sweetheart, Cody Simpson has also taken to her page Instagram to send him a message tender. It accompanies a video of him and the interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter”, laughing and accomplices. “Happy birthday, baby. Thank you for being you,” he wrote.

“ Miley and Cody have a relationship that is easy, fluid “

In convalescence from an infection of the tonsils, Miley Cyrus has decided to take a little rest in his home in Tennessee. In mid-November, she was hospitalized again for surgery on the vocal cords. If Cody Simpson lives in Los Angeles, he clearly has not hesitated to cross the country to be with her for her birthday. “Miley and Cody have separate lives. He must stay in Los Angeles but he came to visit him in Tennessee. They have a relationship that is easy, fluid. They see themselves as soon as they can, and when they are not together, things go just as well. This is something that works for them”, a-t-are entrusted with “People“.

One thing is for sure, the presence of Cody Simpson is comforting in the life of Miley Cyrus. In August, she had announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage. A break that has turned out badly when she said that she had put an end to their union because of his supposed excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs. Of the charges which had defended the principal. A few days ago, the sister-in-law of Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, thought that he “deserved better”. The actress was once very close to the singer.

