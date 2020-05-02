Miley Cyrus celebrates the anniversary of Britney Spears on Instagram !

Miley Cyrus has praised Britney Spears for her 38th birthday. The star has posted a video during the recording of the song “SMS”.

If you don’t like Britney Spears, go your way ! Indeed, Miley Cyrus has dedicated a full video on his Instagram to pay homage to his favorite star ! MCE TV says it all !

“Baby One More Time “, “Oops I Did It Again” or even “Toxic” ! Despite his little bit of madness in 2007, it is necessary to admit that Britney Spears has talent ! Moreover, Miley Cyrus has never hidden his love for the pop princess ! Last may, she asked for the release of the star who had been interned by force. And this summer, Miley burning desire to make a choreo and twerker alongside Britney !

Yesterday, the singer celebrated her 38 years. And for the occasion, Miley Cyrus has wanted to mark the occasion by posting a video shot during the completion of his album : Bangerz ! In effect, the young woman had always dreamed of doing a feat with the singer. “I’ve always said that I wanted one bitch on my record and that’s Britney ! “ Can we also hear at the end of the video.

Miley Cyrus, unconditional fan of Britney Spears !

To show all the admiration that Miley is to Britney, it did not hesitate to publish a message touching. She has written under the video : ” Happy birthday to THE QUEEN of the entire universe ! You have it all ! ” A beautiful tribute to her favorite singer. The two stars had shared the microphone in 2013 on the title ” SMS “in the album “Bangerz” by Miley Cyrus.

For its part, Britney Spears has, it seems, lived the best day of his life. Indeed, this last has also posted a video on his account Insta ! His Birthday Party was well summarized in a number of activities ! Bowling, beach, skating rink and a cake bearing his likeness ! The beautiful has had the anniversary of which the whole world dreams !

Tags : Instagram miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus 2019 – Miley Cyrus britney spears – Miley Cyrus singer – Miley Cyrus Insta – miley cyrus instagram