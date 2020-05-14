Miley Cyrus celebrates the birthday of her mother Tish on Instagram !

Miley Cyrus is very close to her mother, Tish. Thus, she has not forgotten to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram !

Miley Cyrus finds herself confined to Los Angeles and she sees very little with his loved ones. However, she has not forgotten to wish happy birthday to her mother, Tish.

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread it.

As well, Miley Cyrus was alone in his villa in Los Angeles. The singer was distant from his family in order not to spread the virus. So far, you can rely on the presence of his beloved.

It’s been several months that the singer is in a relationship with Cody Simpson. Thus, everything seems to go well between them and they want to be accomplices. The starlet is happy to have him on his side and lives rather well to confinement.

Nevertheless, Miley Cyrus did not forget his relatives. As well, she celebrated a happy birthday to his mother Tish !

Miley Cyrus : his beautiful message for the anniversary of his mother !

Miley Cyrus has had to put aside his projects and the star has not been able to celebrate the birthday of his mother in person. However, this has not prevented him leave a nice message on the social networks.

Wednesday, may 13, Tish celebrated its 53 years. So far, she has not been able to make a big feast and family because of the virus. The mother of Miley still had a good birthday because his daughter made him a nice surprise.

On Instagram, Miley Cyrus has posted a photo of her with her mom. The star is located to the left of the photo, and she poses a kiss on the cheek of her mother. As well, they seem to be very complicit and Tish does not miss the important moments in the life of Miley.

” Happy birthday to an icon “has she written on Instagram. Thus, there is no doubt that the singer will not fail to do soon a feast for the 53-year-old to his mother.

