Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson go to the top speed… by making the same haircut !

Yesterday, the singer shared a black and white photograph of the couple, almost identical, in matching sunglasses aviator in black and the same style capillary shaped by the famous hairstylist Sally Hershberger.

“You always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz. “ wrote Cyrus on his photo Instagram Story, in which she wears a graphic t-shirt black and a shoulder bag, while Cody Simpson is wearing a hawaiian shirt.