Miley Cyrus commends his father and Lil Nas X for their Grammy Awards !

On his account Instagram Miley Cyrus has wished to express its congratulations to his father and Lil Nas X for their 2 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus did not want to show up at the ceremony of the Grammy Awards. However, she was keen to congratulate his father and Lil Nas X for their 2 trophies ! MCE TV says it all !

Sunday, January 26, took place the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. The sublime Alicia Keys has so taken possession of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, to reward the stars of the music. Elsewhere, Billie Eilish was the big winner of this ceremony, as it has won 5 trophies. While the young 18-year old daughter racked up all the awards, Lil Nas X was nominated in 6 different categories.

Moreover, it has caused a sensation on the red carpet. Wearing a suit of Cow-boy flashy pink, the rapper has set fire to the stage. In effect, leather jacket studded and corset belt they have conquered the audience of the ceremony. Known for its title Old Town Road in featuring with the dad of Miley Cyrus, the two stars have won two trophies thanks to their tube !

Miley Cyrus considers Lil Nas X as its little brother !

” Congratulations to my dad @billyraycyrus and to my little brother @lilnasx for their 2 Grammy Awards !!!!!!” So writes Miley Cyrus under the post aimed to highlight the talent of the two musicians. On the photo one can see a moment of complicity between the three artists. In fact, each of them wears a cowboy hat different. Faithful to itself, Miley Cyrus stands at the center by pulling the tongue.

During this time, the rapper smiled shyly at the target, while the father of Miley Cyrus seems to really jaded. Small eyes, closed mouth and straight hair. This is the effect that Billy Ray Cyrus gives to the photograph. In any case, the young woman seems very proud of his dad and the young man ! Congratulations to them !

Tags : Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus 2020 – Miley Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus – Miley Cyrus Insta – miley cyrus instagram – Miley Cyrus dad – Miley Cyrus dad – Miley Cyrus photo – Miley Cyrus photo Insta – Miley Cyrus pictures