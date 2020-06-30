Miley Cyrus compares his career to his role in “the Black Mirror”

In an interview with the american website Variety, Miley Cyrus is back in the role that she plays in the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too” of season 5 of “Black Mirror”.

Plays the character of Ashley, a star for the teen obliged to follow the orders of his aunt, Catherine. This latter is ready to do anything to get the maximum benefit from your niece. To be sure that the control and break his desire for a change in her career, she does not hesitate to use of the drug, without that Ashley is aware of it. One day, when her aunt has asked that the dose may be increased, Ashley falls into a coma. Fortunately, a fan will help.

“There are obvious similarities with this character, like her, who want to explore the rock-and-roll and change their musical genre. This is something that, right after Hannah Montana, it was very important to me. The big difference is that I have not had aunt Catherine. My mother was my manager. I’m almost 30 years old, and I am unable to buy a light bulb without asking questions. Without my parents, I bet my life would have been more similar to that of Ashley,” says Miley Cyrus Variety.

The singer also explains how she has used the many difficulties he faced in his personal life during the filming of the episode, to give depth to his character. “When Ashley wakes up from his coma, it really is a traumatic experience, and this was killed on the same day that I lost my house in Malibu in a fire. I was able to channel this trauma and to use it to the scene. (…) It was a period of interesting from a personal point of view, because there are so many things in my life crumbling around me, and this is also what happened to Ashley. There was a lot of material to use, ” she continued.

