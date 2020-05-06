Miley Cyrus completely ruined since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth ? Statements unexpected

Unexpected consequences ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, after having had a romantic relationship in the teeth of a saw for ten years, the two former have chosen to terminate their marriage last summer. A new one, which had deeply disappointed their fans who were waiting for their union for years. While the editorial’ of melty suggested you find out where was really Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth since they were divorced officially, know that their break-up would have been a consequence surprising. Indeed, if one believes the information disclosed by the website Radar Onlinethe singer is currently facing financial difficulties.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

The reason for this ? She has decided to sell his house in Malibu that she had made the acquisition in 2016 for the sum of $ 1.7 million. When we know that she had purchased this property for 2.5 million dollars, the difference is obvious. But then, why had decided to give in when even ? The house would have lost a lot of its value after the fire that ravaged Malibu in 2018, and since the two actors are separated, the renovations were first delayed before finally being cancelled. Moreover, it seems that the pretty blonde wants to concentrate on her relationship with Cody Simpson. Waiting for more info, be aware that Miley Cyrus would have been blacklistée ceremonies.