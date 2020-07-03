Miley Cyrus completely sober for 6 months: her boyfriend Cody Simpson is out there for her

Chris Evans has played Captain America for almost ten years, and now that Steve Roger retired at the end of “the Avengers: Endgame”, the actor is expected to be able to tackle the new roles very different.

Chris, who has already starred on our screens in “disagree” in the beginning of the year, told the magazine Backstage: “I loved working with Marvel. I miss you already, but I can’t deny that I’m looking forward to having the freedom to unleash my creative appetite.”

The star has also admitted to having suffered a lot of pressure when he played the super-hero, continuing:

“There are great expectations for this role because people already knew what they wanted to see in this character, and that he had to respect that.

The vision that the public has contributed to the success of these films, and I had to understand his vision.”

What many ignore is that Chris initially refused the role of Captain America, because he is after suffering severe anxiety. The actor had been in fact a victim of anxiety attacks in the filming of the movie “Puncture” in 2010.

He has said about this: “it was the first time that I had anxiety attacks on a shoot. I really started to say to me, “I don’t know if I should be an actor, I don’t know if I’m as healthy as I thought.””

Chris has denied the advances of Marvel many times before that the studies will not make a final offer, that the hearing was not necessary. Robert Downey Jr. (also known as Tony Stark/Iron Man) has warned that the actor does not leave of being invaded by the fear, which encouraged him to accept the role.

Chris recalled: “it was the best decision I have ever made. (…) To be honest, my fears were never realized.”