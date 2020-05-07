Miley Cyrus confined with her sweetie Cody Simpson : the couple makes a confession

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are deprived of their freedom of movement ! They operate under the challenges on the social networks. Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, them, play a little game of confessions…

After the #StayAtHomeChallenge lovers of football, the #PillowChallenge for fans of evening dresses, and the #FirstDateChallenge reserved for couples, a new game is all the rage on Instagram. It is called Never Have I Ever and is to get them to confess to acts unusual. Miley Cyrus and her sweetie Cody Simpson is on loan. The latter has published their video on Instagram. Lying on a bed, the two singers of 27 and 23 years of age must answer the following question : “I’ve never used the toothbrush of someone without telling them.“

The video stops before their explanations. But the looks (especially Cody Simpson) say a lot.