MILEY CYRUS CONFIRMED THAT SHE TALKS ABOUT LIAM HEMSWORTH IN THE HARD TEXT OF “WTF DO I KNOW”

” WTF Do I Know ” is the first track on Miley Cyrus ‘ new record titled ” Plastic Hearts ” and the singer revealed that the song’s lyrics are inspired by her love life.

Specifically, it refers to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. They were married in December 2018, after meeting on the set of The Last Song nine years earlier. In summer 2019, they announced the separation, finalized in early 2020.

The lyrics of the song are pretty harsh, but Miley Cyrus said that – as it can happen to everyone – they are things that went through her mind at the very moment she wrote them, not that she always feels that way about the former.

” You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I and I don’t even miss you ” sings the 28-year-old. That is: ” Do you want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, was I wrong to move on? / And I don’t even miss you .”

Here is the singer’s explanation: ” WTF Do I Know is not how I feel every second of the day – she said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show – It’s how I felt in that moment. It’s like protective armor, there’s a sense of myself that feels that way. “

” A record is like many jars filled with something. Take something that is magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time .”

In detail, he explained that the words ” I don’t even miss you ” refer to Liam Hemsworth but ” in that minute “.

” Sometimes you miss people more than others and sometimes things get easier. Time heals everything, there was a moment where I felt very strong and then there are other days when I don’t feel that way .”