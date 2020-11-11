MILEY CYRUS CONFIRMS: “PLASTIC HEARTS” WILL BE A ROCK ALBUM

Miley Cyrus has always been the most rock of pop stars. Not only in the approach to this musical genre – he is a big fan of iconic groups like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd and has paid them homage several times with covers – but also in the attitude on and off the stage.

Now Miley has decided to dedicate an entire album to this genre. The singer, in fact, confirmed on Twitter that “Plastic Hearts” will be a rock record.

Fuck yes! Your wish is my command baby. ❤️ https://t.co/wJW6zqMNY4 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 9, 2020

“Plastic Hearts” will consist of 12 tracks and will be released on November 27th. We had already guessed that it was a different project than the previous ones from the cover, shot by legendary rock star photographer Mick Rock, who over the years has worked with the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry.

Speaking of “Plastic Hearts” Miley said:

“I started this album over 2 years ago. I thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds, but my whole fucking life. But nobody controls an ego like life itself. Just when I thought that the body of the work was done … EVERYTHING was canceled. Including most of the musical relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go for myself. I lost my home in a fire, but I found myself in its ashes.

Fortunately, my co-workers still had most of the music burned to computers full of songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never seemed right to me to publish my “story” (each disc is a continuous autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.

If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” although usually when something is finished we call it “The End”. But it was anything but.