Miley Cyrus covers “Help!” by the Beatles for a good cause

The singer participated in the World Goal: Unite for our Future, a concert organized to raise donations for medical research against the coronavirus.

Only in the middle of a Stadium Rose Bowl to be completely empty, Miley Cyrus has taken a tube of mythical in the sixties: Help!Of the Beatles. An action carried out in the framework of the Overall Goal: to Unite for Our Future, a concert without an audience, but to the streaming broadcast, with the goal of raising donations to help medical research against the coronavirus.

Wore a dress of turquoise asymmetrical sequin, perched on a stage in the way of “HELP!”, the artist of 27 years, who has dedicated his performance “to the people who work tirelessly in the tests, treatments and vaccines so that we can all find it again in places like this empty stadium”.

A concert broadcast around the world

As the american singer, of the many stars of the music were mobilized Saturday in the concert, which was presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson. Among them, Shakira, or even the group Coldplay.

The event has been broadcast on numerous channels around the world, including the Canal+ group in France, but also in the social networks and digital platforms (accounts of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Aim of the Unit).

If Miley Cirus since then she has sung in Los Angeles, the artists have produced in the country where they are located. Chris tine and the queens) was well below the glass roof of the Grand Palais in Paris.

The “campaign Overall Goal: to Unite for our Future” (“A Common purpose: to unite for our Future”), was released last may 28.