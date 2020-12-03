MILEY CYRUS EXPLAINED WHY SHE ENDED UP WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH, EVEN THOUGH SHE’LL LOVE HIM “FOREVER”

It’s been more than a year since the divorce between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, and now the singer has better explained the reasons behind the end of their marriage.

They were married in December 2018, after meeting on the set of The Last Song nine years earlier. In summer 2019, they announced the separation, finalized in early 2020.

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show, the 28-year-old began by recalling the fact that their home burned down in the November 2018 California fires.

” We had been together since I was 16. Our house burned down. We were officially engaged, although I don’t know if we ever thought about getting married when we lost our home in Malibu … the fire’s so different because that trauma affected my voice. “

At the time of the fire, Miley Cyrus was on the other side of the world: ” I was in South Africa, so I couldn’t go home. My animals were tied to a pole on the beach. I lost everything. I had some Elvis polaroids. taken from the front row, which some grandmothers passed me. I always become friends with my friends’ grandmothers so I can have things from the artists I love.

” I had so much and there was nothing left, every song I ever wrote was in that house. All the photos that my parents gave me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so, trying to put it all back together, instead of saying, ‘Oh nature did something I couldn’t do for myself, it forced me to let go’, I ran into the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do it and end up dying, like deer in the forest. “

” You are attracted to that warmth. I am an intense person and I didn’t want to get over it, I didn’t want to go. I wondered: ‘What could all this be for?’ I clung to what was left of that house, which was me and him. And I really love him and I have loved him very, very, very much, I will love him forever. ” A month after the fire, they had become husband and wife.

But something had broken and Miley Cyrus said that ” there were too many conflicts “: ” When I come home, I want to feel good with someone. I don’t come back for the drama or to fight “.

After the end of the marriage with Liam Hemsworth, the artist had a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter and then a longer one, of about ten months, with Cody Simpson. She is currently single and recently explained how she healed her broken heart after her divorce.