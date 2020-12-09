MILEY CYRUS FOUND OUT HOW MANY TATTOOS SHE HAS AND WAS SHOCKED BY THE NUMBER

Miley Cyrus made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (December 7) and played a quiz with her superfan named Paul. The name of the game: “Who Knows Miley?” – Who knows Miley?

Well, one of the questions Jimmy Kimmel asked was ” How many tattoos does Miley currently have? “

Paul replied 27, but the announcer revealed that the number was too low.

Miley instead gave up on replying, admitting, ” I have no idea … Um because I’m probably not very consistent when I get these tattoos .”

Jimmy finally revealed that Miley actually has 74 tattoos all over her body.

The reaction of the ” Plastic Hearts ” singer is super funny. Miley first remains open-mouthed and then very confused, she replies: ” Eh ?! “

Here, you can see the incredible moment.