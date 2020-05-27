Miley Cyrus gives her boyfriend Cody Simpson a Mohawk with

Miley Cyrus just give Cody simpson a new “do”.

The singer, 27-year-old has posted a picture of her giving to the artist of 23 years, a new hair cut. The photo has also given fans a glimpse of his style rockin’.

“Mohawk matching”, wrote the star of “Slide Away” to the side of the photo.

Cyrus debuted a few looks the last few months. In January, she posted a photo of his “mullet modern”.

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something nervous,” hairstylist Sally Hershberger said to E! New in November after she has made the cut for the first time. “We went in with a mullet modern it can be elegant, but also wavy and messy.”

Last week, Cyrus has shared a photo of her new mullet pixie. In fact, his mother, Tish Cyrus, was the one who cut his hair – with a little help from a virtual Hershberger. The mother-daughter duo even shared a video of the process with Vogue.

“I have trained well Tish;),” wrote Hershberger on Instagram.