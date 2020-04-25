Miley Cyrus goes to the short fringe in full containment

Since it has been placed in containment, we realized that we were able to try a lot of things to do to pass the time. And then because one comes to oneself without the possibility to go to his hairdresser, sometimes you have to take the scissors in hand… And cut. It is the adventure that has known Miley Cyrus a few days ago. The popstar has taken the big decision to cut the bangs to shorten it. Result ? It is far from an outright success… The singer of ” We can’t stop “, which launched his talk show the daily special containment live on Instagram, has invited the 1er April, her hairdresser and friend Justin Anderson to debrief on this new hair cut. Miley Cyrus then explained that she had not followed the proper rules to cut his fringe (which is to make a triangle with her hair), but it has everything back on the front.

Full of self-deprecating humor, the ex-muse Disney said laughing : “Fortunately I’m not going to see anyone shortly “, and add ” they repel the duration of the quarantine again and again… When they say ‘June’ I say to myself, ‘yes !’, ‘July’ I say to myself, ‘yes !’ “jokes-it was about the length of regrowth of her bangs.

.@MileyCyrus talked with her friend and hairstylist/colorist Justin Anderson and special guest Kristen Cavallari about the haircut she gave herself in quarantine pic.twitter.com/8d50GNdThB — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) April 1, 2020

My mom said Miley Cyrus and Joe Exotic have the same mullet and I just pic.twitter.com/JuBVzZdFQb — Em (@gettem_) April 5, 2020

The stars are trying the fringe because, after all, why not ?

Thousands of people are taking advantage of the quarantine to engage in new hair. Discolorations craft with shavings of skulls spontaneous, the confined play with their hair. Also, a number of stars, such as Miley Cyrus, decided to opt for the fringe. In particular, the singer Dua Lipa or the artist Catalan Rosalía, who proudly displayed the results on their social networks.