MILEY CYRUS HAS 3 NEW TATTOOS AND EACH ONE IS A DEDICATION TO SOMEONE SPECIAL

Miley Cyrus doesn’t slow down. Despite all the bad luck of 2020, the singer-songwriter has succeeded in the incredible feat of making the mullet, the most talked-about haircut ever, perfect for launching her new pop-rock album “ Plastic Hearts “.

How to close the year? If you are Miley Cyrus, the answer is only one: new tattoos.

The 28-year-old has given herself 3 new tattoos, in addition to the 74 inks she already has on her skin. So now the total is 77. Boy, 77 tattoos!

Over the past few days, Miley has been visiting two different tattoo artists, both very famous, Nico Bassill and Dr. Woo.

From what we found out on Instagram, the big tattoo tour seems to have started in Nico Bassill’s studio, who inked her first two new tattoos.

The first piece is inspired by one of the collaborations of “Plastic Hearts”, the one with Billy Idol. On the bicep, Bassill added the Idol logo ” Idolize Yourself “. The second tattoo is dedicated to mom Tish, a woman in a cowboy hat with the words “Mama Tried” on the opposite arm.

The next day, Dr. Woo shared a motorcycle tattoo on Miley’s shoulder. In the caption we discover that it is the replica of dad Billy Ray’s bike: ” I brought your dad’s bike on her “.