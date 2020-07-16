Miley Cyrus has a brand new luxury villa !

Miley Cyrus heats up the blue card. In fact, the singer would have had a sublime and luxurious villa located in Hidden Hills.

Nothing is too good for Miley Cyrus… and it would be a mistake to deny. The latest news, the interpreter of “The Climb” would have acquired an incredible villa in Hidden Hills. MCE TV is going to reveal to you everything from a to Z.

Alert, Miley Cyrus is making his big comeback in Hidden Hills. The the clan Kardashian-Jenner you just need to keep !

In fact, the singer would have bought it a sublime villa in this area. She would have had a blow of heart for a dwelling with 6 rooms and 5 bathrooms.

This is also the “Los Angeles Times “ who has ratted the info. Previously, the impressive house belonged to the brother of actor Scott Baio, Steven.

If the area of the villa is impressive, Miley Cyrus would have wanted above all for its wood floors, great size. But also for its sumptuous vaulted ceilings.

On the side of the kitchen, the young woman shall have the right, in addition, to the furniture stainless steel, countertops are grey marble and a large center island.

But that’s not all ! The house also has a large living room with a gigantic fireplace. As well as a glass bar and a wine cooler… A non-negligible for the star !

The new villa Miley Cyrus has it all !

In order to acquire this jewel, Miley Cyrus would have paid not less than 4,95 million of euros. If you are going to work, she can boast that her villa has a large living-dining room independent of other rooms, and a cinema in the corner.

The star also has a suite with a fireplace, a dressing room and a private balcony. Not to mention a bathroom with a nice tub and a steam shower separate.

Your garden, 1.1 hectares) is well protected by hedges. In addition, Miley Cyrus will be able to enjoy your pool, spa and bbq area with (yet) a small bar built-in… The class !

New details on Miley”s last home in Hidden Hills/Calabasas area, where he lives with Cody (the house in which he lives with his Brilliant Mind in the room) ❤️🏠 https://t.co/7FvLq0cCP6 — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) July 10, 2020

