Miley Cyrus has done the last clip Cody Simpson – Actu Miley Cyrus

It’s a collaboration that does not go unnoticed! And for good reason, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson decided to combine their ideas to achieve the final clip of the artist, age 23, entitled “Captain’s Dance with The Devil”.

For this video shared on may 21, 2020 on YouTube, the interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter” also took care of the styling of the video, the filming and make-up: “I told Miley all the creative freedom in the conceptualization and direction of this clip, explained Cody Simpson in the pages of Vogue. Allowing him to execute his vision and his interpretation of the song itself.”

The clip is then made up of diverse images of the interpreter original, as well shirtless that wearing of costumes or make-up!

How have they imagined this clip?

For this video, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had the idea of this clip through their daily lives spent together. As evidenced by the confidences of Cody Simpson, the idea was born in the bathroom of the couple while the singer was putting away her lipstick. The model was then surprised to see the art of the packaging of these beauty products.

To recall, the lovebirds are in a couple since October 2019. After his divorce with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus appears to have found happiness in the arms of his long-time friend.