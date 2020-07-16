Miley Cyrus has fun in a bikini with her partner Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has definitely overcome his fear of the bikini. The ex-protagonist of the series Hanna Montana revealed to his friend Demi Lovato that she had stopped using after, taunting, insistent in your physique. “I have not worn shorts two or three years. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, and all that, because after the MTV Video Music Awards, ( … ), everyone compared me to a turkey. I was very thin and people can’t stop posting pictures of me with a turkey, and I felt so bad that I have not worn a bikini in two yearshere, ” she said.

Since then, Miley Cyrus has regained the confidence in his body. She has also stopped consuming alcohol and to commemorate his 6 months of sobriety, to promote his recovery after an operation of the vocal cords, suffered in November of 2019.