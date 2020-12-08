Miley Cyrus has had a lot of sex through FaceTime

The singer says her sex life has not been stopped during the Covid-19 quarantines.

Miley Cyrus’ sex life did not stop during the pandemic, and it evolved through the Internet.

The single singer, who split from singer Cody Simpson earlier this year, is embracing new ways of being intimate amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted widespread quarantines in North America.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex, it’s the safest sex. I’m not risking COVID, “he said during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week.

“I am definitely not going to do anything that is irresponsible to myself or other people … it is just ridiculous for anyone who does not take the proper precautions to protect each other. He’s screwed. “

Since her short 2018 Christmas marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended in 2019, Cyrus has dated reality star Kaitlynn Carter and Australian singer Cody Simpson. Cyrus told Stern that “going out or meeting people” during the confinement has been “really interesting and challenging.”