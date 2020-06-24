Miley Cyrus has left the alcohol and has a message for those who think it is

Mike Coppola via Getty Images The singer, 27, explains that she has stopped drinking, to undergo a vocal cord surgery last fall. She has not already picked up.

PEOPLE – Miley Cyrus has spent the first half of the year 2020 without drinking alcohol. The actress and singer, 27, explains that she has stopped drinking, to undergo a vocal cord surgery last fall. She decided to stay sober after recovering from the operation.

“I stayed sober these past six months,” she says to Variety in an article published on Tuesday, June 23. “At the beginning, it was just that this vocal cord surgery… But I had thought a lot about my mother. My mother was adopted, and I have inherited some of the feelings that she had, the feelings of abandonment and the desire to prove that they are a desired and valuable.”

A history of the family

“My family has a lot of problems of addiction and mental health,” he added. “Understanding the past, we understand much better the present and the future. I think that this therapy is excellent”.

The singer of “Wrecking Ball”, has found ways to stay creative, even during the confinement, relate with our colleagues in the Filmaffinity american. In April, she appeared in an episode of “start” of “Saturday Night Live”, performing the classic Pink Floyd 1975 “Wish you were Here”. It has also put in place a series of Instagram in Vivo, “Bright Minds : Living With Miley”, redesigned and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, by what seemed to be an artistic project to reach with the photographer Mert Atlas.

“What I like is wake me up to 100%”

Overactive these past few months, Miley Cyrus said to Variety sobriety has helped me to “fine-tune your art”, but admitted that it was difficult to get out of the mind of the standing of the party that is loved by his friends.

For her, not drinking is “very difficult because, especially when one is young, one is stigmatized, it is believed that it is not fun.” “It’s like if I said,” you can say what you want of me, but at least I know that I am fun.” What I like is wake me up to 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready to go.”

See also in The HuffPost: Miley Cyrus is transformed and becomes Hannah Montana