Miley Cyrus has left the church, the religion because of his sexuality and of his friends LGBTQ

Miley Cyrus is an artist and extremely accomplished. It went from a star to a child on Hannah Montana now a singer of international fame with many hit singles to his credit.

Those who knew Cyrus when she was a young actress on the Disney Channel may recognize that it has changed a lot over the course of his career. However, this is not only his image, which has seen a transformation. Cyrus has revealed that she has also had experiences that left her questioning the religion with which she grew up.

Miley Cyrus has grown up in a christian family

Miley Cyrus | Theo Wargo / WireImage

Cyrus was born and grew up outside of Nashville, Tennessee. His family was quite religious, and she was baptized in the baptist church of the South before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 12 years.

As a teenager, Cyrus even wore a ring of purity in testimony of his faith. In an interview in 2008, she said: “Even at my age, many girls begin to fall off, and I think that if [abstaining] is a commitment girls make, that’s great. “

Cyrus was attending a lot of church, but in 2010, she shared that, even if his faith is still important to her, she does not express it “in going to church every Sunday”.

“I am very spiritual in my own way,” said Cyrus. “Let me clarify, however, I am a christian. It is Jesus who has saved me. It is this that keeps me full and whole. But everyone has a right to what he believes and what satisfies them. “

Miley Cyrus has left the church because of her gay friends and her own sexuality

Although Cyrus is very open about being a christian devoted to her, she has recently revealed that at one point, she no longer had a relationship with the faith with which she grew up.

In a recent conversation with Hailey Bieber, Cyrus has shared a defining moment for her came when she saw that the church that she knew did not accept different sexual orientations.

“I was also raised in the church of the Tennessee to a point in the 90s, so it was a time less agreeing with it all,” said Cyrus. “I had gay friends at school. This is the reason why I left my church is that they were not accepted. They were sent to therapy conversion. And I had a really hard time with it and I also have been struggling to find my sexuality. “

Hailey Bieber has inspired Miley Cyrus to redefine his relationship with God

In the same conversation, Bieber has also shared with Cyrus how she managed to redefine her relationship with God as an adult.

Bieber said: “I think there’s a difference between being raised in the church and then be an adult and have his own relationship with God…. I feel I have found my place in the spirituality, the faith and the church. I found a church community that works for me where I feel supported, loved, and accepted. “

Bieber is currently a member of the evangelical church Hillsong with her husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey Bieber has been open about his faith and the fact that it is one of the pillars of his marriage.

“To be able to share this with each other – to have that bond of faith and of spirituality – it is so [critical] for us, ” she said in another interview. “This is the most important part of our relationship, to follow Jesus together, to be part of the ecclesial community as a whole. That is all. “

After you have spoken with Bieber, Cyrus shared that she understands better how to continue to follow a faith now that she is older and realizes that the way she was raised is not his current views.