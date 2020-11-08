MILEY CYRUS HAS MADE A NEW VERSION OF “MIDNIGHT SKY” TITLED “EDGE OF MIDNIGHT” WITH STEVIE NICKS

Miley Cyrus made a dream come true by collaborating with one of her favorite singers. This is Stevie Nicks, the historical voice of the iconic band Fleetwood Mac.

The two artists sang together on “Edge Of Midnight”, an unreleased remix of Miley’s single “Midnight Sky”. The result is a mashup with “Edge of Seventeen”, a track taken from Stevie’s first solo album “Bella Donna”, released in 1981.

“Stevie Nicks has always been my idol and source of inspiration. It is an honor now to call her friend and collaborator,” Miley writes in announcing the release of the duet.

Below you can listen to the new version of the song and the original one.

On November 27th Miley will release “Plastic Hearts”, her new studio album.

The project will consist of 12 unreleased tracks that in mood and sound will resume the new rock & roll stylistic line adopted by Miley in this latest musical era.