MILEY CYRUS HAS MADE A NEW VERSION OF “MIDNIGHT SKY” TITLED “EDGE OF MIDNIGHT” WITH STEVIE NICKS

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
70

Miley Cyrus made a dream come true by collaborating with one of her favorite singers. This is  Stevie Nicks, the historical voice of the iconic band  Fleetwood Mac.

The two artists sang together on  “Edge Of Midnight”, an unreleased remix of Miley’s single  “Midnight Sky”. The result is a mashup with “Edge of Seventeen”, a track taken from Stevie’s first solo album “Bella Donna”, released in 1981.

“Stevie Nicks has always been my idol and source of inspiration. It is an honor now to call her friend and collaborator,” Miley writes in announcing the release of the duet.

Below you can listen to the new version of the song and the original one.

On November 27th  Miley will release  “Plastic Hearts”, her new studio album.

The project will consist of  12  unreleased tracks that in mood and sound will resume the new rock & roll stylistic line adopted by Miley in this latest musical era.

Related Post:  MILEY CYRUS SAID SHE MET ALIENS: "WE LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER'S EYES"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR