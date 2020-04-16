Miley Cyrus has makeup Cody Simpson and you should see the result

In containment with Cody Simpson, her lover, Miley Cyrus has decided to make him a transformation to glam, and we must admit she has talent!

Miley deals with several projects during this period of confinement. In addition to hosting a show “live” on Instagram almost every day, she takes the time to spend quality time with her lover by improvising artist makeup artist!

On Sunday, 12 April, Miley has shared some photos in the “story” of his work.

We can see that it has not only applied a vibrant red on the lips of Cody, but also an illuminator very intense.



Screenshot of Instagram @mileycyrus

They also took advantage of the opportunity to do a small session of sexy photos.



Screenshot of Instagram @mileycyrus

Miley had shaved the head of her lover a little earlier during the containment, proving that she has all the talent.

Cody himself has shared a video where he seems to really adore his look.

In the comments, someone said that with all this makeup, Cody Simpson looks like his sister, Alli Simpson, a mannequin.

Miley and Cody are not the only lover to have fun with the makeup. The same weekend, Sophie Turner shared her “smokey eye in purple” that she did on her husband Joe Jonas.

Wow!